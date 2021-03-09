Anupam Kher Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Shot In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the t Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. Sharing a video of his inoculation, Anupam Kher thanked the doctors, medical staff, scientists, and the Government of India for making the vaccination possible.

In the video, before his inoculation, Anupam Kher can be seen chanting 'Om Namah Shivay', after which the nurse injects the COVID-19 vaccine in his arm. Taken aback by how quick and painless the process was, the Bollywood actor can be seen saying, "Veronica Ji it's done? That was fantastic! You're a magician, Jai ho!"

Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! 💪😎🇮🇳 @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/56dzuTflpO — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2021

With the second phase of the vaccination (open to those above 60yrs or those above 45yrs with co-morbidities) commencing, several actors like Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Satish Shah have also received the vaccination shots.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood personalities congratulated PM Modi Chief Economist of the International Monetary fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath lauded India for its vaccine diplomacy. Previously, Dr. Hotez, an internationally-recognized physician-scientist in neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development, said that India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy had 'rescued the world.'

Apart from vaccinating over 2 crore citizens, India has also been delivering the vaccines to numerous countries including neighboring and friendly nations under its 'Vaccine Maitri' program.

Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination in India kicked off on March 1. The vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centres. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centres with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

