Anupam Kher Receives Honorary Doctorate By Hindu University Of America; Shares Glimpses

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently in the US as he is shooting for his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor also embarked upon his limited Zindagi Ka Safar US tour and visited several cities in the States. September 17 marked his last show in Nashville. As the actor has been working in cinema for decades, he has also been a crucial part of several international projects. To honour his life full of work, The Hindu University of America recently felicitated him with their first Honorary Doctorate in Hindi Studies. The actor recently shared glimpses from the ceremony and called it one of the major highlights of his life.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared several glimpses from the ceremony. In the first glimpse that he shared, the actor could be seen being honoured with a mustard-coloured traditional hat and a muffler. He also posted a photo of the doctorate he received. He further expressed his thoughts via the caption and wrote how he felt when he received the honorary doctorate in philosophy of Hindu studies. He wrote, "I am fortunate to have many proud moments in my life and career so far. But getting an honorary doctorate in #PhilosophyOfHinduStudies from the prestigious @studyathua #HinduUniversityOfAmerica will always be one of the major highlights of my life. Can’t thank enough the board of trustees of #HUA for this honour. Jai Bharat! 🙏🕉🛕.".

When Anupam Kher received the invitation from the University, he felt honoured to be the first recipient of the doctorate. The actor credited his honour to Hinduism and its learnings. He also wished to promote the same message further in his life. On the other hand, the board of trustees at the Hindu University were also privileged to present their inaugural doctorate degree to Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher's Zindagi Ka Safar tour's finale show

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently completed his limited Zindagi Ka Safar tour in Nashville. The actor thanked his fellow Indians for making his tour a hit. Sharing some glimpses, the actor wrote, "Thank you the wonderful people of #Nashville particularly my fellow Indians for your love, warmth, genuineness, laughter hospitality and standing ovations. You made finale show of our #LimitedTour #ZindagiKaSafar a big smash hit. It was such a pleasure and a therapeutic experience to do these shows!". "And to my lovely audiences for being so giving. Specially the bald heroes in every city. I love you all. Jai Ho! 👏🌺😍❤️", he added.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher