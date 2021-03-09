Anupam Kher Records Endearing Video Message For Fans, Calls Them His 'strength & Weakness'

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher who recently ringed in his 66th birthday on March 7, took to Instagram and recorded a special video message for his fans where he expressed his love for them and how he was overwhelmed with the wishes. The actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans who poured in their love on the special day and made him feel so much blessed.

Anupam Kher thanks fans for their unconditional love

Extending his thanks with folded hands, the actor said, “I just can’t express what I feel for all of you. You people are not just my fans or well-wishers, but everything. You all are my strength and my weakness as well because when I see your love towards me decreasing then I think what should I do each day for the love to be constant.” Apologising for not being able to be prompt with his replies to his fans on the wishes, the actor said, “ I am extremely sorry for not being able to reply to all the wishes because it’s a really difficult task. Do not think or assume that II am being lazy to do so, it’s just that I have such beautiful fans who remember me in their prayers, it is slightly impossible to thank all of them. So this video is a medium to all those who have helped me reach where I am today. You guys are one of the best things that have happened to me and I miss you all.”

While captioning the amazing video, the actor who is known for his wit and humour, wrote, “THANK YOU. Friends for your wonderful, warm, generous, and priceless wishes on my birthday!! I feel humbled and blessed. I would have loved to thank you all individually but it is a little tough. So please accept my hand folded thanks for your love and wishes. You are my strength! Love and prayers always. #Gratitude #Thanks #Love #Birthday.”

On his birthday, the Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey actor urged his fans and well-wishers to convey their greetings on the occasion, and many of them who obliged included his celebrity friends from the film industry. He also enjoyed a ‘pawri’ (party) to mark the event along with some children. Anupam Kher had posted a fun-filled video on his birthday, where he was holding charts that had captions like ‘Today is my best day’, ‘my parents introduced me to this beautiful world’, ‘it’s my birthday, ‘wish karo na’ and his oft-used ‘Jai Ho.’

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)