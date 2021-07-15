Anupam Kher Reflects On Interview Focusing On His Fitness Mantra; ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’

Anupam Kher has been a significant part of many iconic movies and shows in his entire career and garnered tons of praise after turning an author recently and launching his books. The actor recently gave a sneak peek at one of his interviews and shared his amazement on how the topic of his article was his fitness. He also stated how it gave him a ‘nice feeling’.

When Anupam Kher’s fitness became the focus of his interview

Taking to Instagram, actor turned author, Anupam Kher recently dropped in a glimpse of one of his interviews held a day ago and revealed how this time the topic of his interview was nothing about his career, movies, shows or books but his fitness. While recalling the last 37 years of his career and how his fitness never became the topic of any of his interviews, he stated, “In the last 37 years of me being in movies there have been many articles/interviews on my acting, my films, my books, my lectures, my acting school etc. But this is the first time my fitness is the topic of an article. It really gave me a nice feeling.” Stating further, he added how this news deserved to be shared and thanked his interviewers for their ‘warmth and generosity. He also added his frequently used hashtag, ‘Kuch bhi ho sakta hai’.

Many of his fans were delighted to see Anupam Kher’s latest post on Instagram and complimented him on how he was giving a tough competition in every aspect of life and added how he was a great influencer. Some of them also shared a note of gratitude to the actor for sharing his journey and being so invested in everyone he interacted with. Even one of his co-stars, Satish Kaushik, took to his Instagram post and stated he was blessed to have him as a friend, co-star, and acting teacher. Praising his fitness as well as his acting skills, Kaushik also added, “Khersaab ur fitness is an example health-wise but nobody can beat u in fitness as an actor. U r Dara Singh of Acting .. Working with u and watching u perform is a treat since NSD days and there is so much to learn from a born actor like u”. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.



Anupam Kher’s recent interview with Mid-day illustrated his take on how being praised for one’s looks was intoxicating. He also stated how being fit made him approach his roles with a different attitude and made his journey more accessible by sharing posts on Instagram.

IMAGE: SATISH KAUSHIK INSTAGRAM

