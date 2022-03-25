Actor Anupam Kher has been garnering much appreciation for his role in the latest release The Kashmir Files. The film has depicted the agony of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus. Now, after the film that stirred reactions from all over, has entered the 200 crore club and the veteran actor-author looked back at his journey in Bollywood.

Starting from his first film Saaransh, to all the iconic roles the versatile actors have portrayed on the screen, Anupam revealed how a son of a clerk later achieved fame in showbiz. The actor mentioned that hailing from a small town Himachal, he continued to work for 38 years in Bollywood and has done approximately 522 films till now and counting.

Anupam Kher pens his journey in Bollywood

The Baby actor shared a bunch of stills from The Kashmir Files while explaining how he has grown as an actor over the years. While explaining the miseries of the Kashmiri Pandits, the actor wrote, “From #Saaransh to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time, there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists.”

He further added and referred himself with his pet name Bittu and how the small-town lad is a successful actor now. “The pain, truth, and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu’s film is a roaring success today. From a clerk’s son to a member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible! #Humbled #Touched #TheKashmirFiles #KashmiriHindus #AllDreamsComeTrue,”he concluded. Meanwhile, the Anupam Kher-starrer took the box office by storm when it hit the big screens. Apart from being hailed by the audience and critics alike, the film also continues to soar at the box office on its 13th day on the big screen. The film entered the Rs 200-crore club on March 24 and surpassed Sooryavanshi to become the highest-grossing film in the COVID era.

Image: Instagram/@AnupamKher