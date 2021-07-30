Anupam Kher Reflects On 'joy Of Cinema', Shares Glimpse From 'good Old Days'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has not only garnered immense love and appreciation for his stellar acting performances but also for his prolific writing skills. As the actor is currently shooting for a movie outside the country, he recently dropped in a video clip of himself from his movie, Vijay, in which he was seen with Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna. Anupam Kher even shared an interesting trivia about the movie as he cherished the ‘good old days.’

Anupam Kher’s cheesy dialogue from the movie, Vijay

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a short clip from his movie, Vijay in which he can be seen essaying the role of Hema Malini’s father in the film. Even the legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna can be seen in the scene with an intense look on his face. As Anupam Kher shared this video with his fans, he also shared interesting details about this movie revealing how another actor was supposed to play the role of Hema Malini’s father in the film.

In the caption, he stated how his age was just 33 when he played the role of Hema Malini’s father, Rajesh Khanna’s father-in-law and Rishi Kapoor’s grandfather in the movie, Vijay. Revealing how his role was earlier offered to another actor, he stated, “ My role was originally to be played by Dilip Kumar Saab.” Anupam Kher also went down memory lane and shared an instance from his college days depicting his love for Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna and wrote, “I was in college when I had waited for hours to get Hema ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji’s autograph while they were shooting for my all-time favourite song #HameinTumsePyarKitna from Kudrat. They don’t make stars like them anymore! Don’t miss me saying a cheesy dialogue! He further concluded his note by adding hashtags, #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #GoodOldDays #JoyOfCinema.

Many of the fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and flooded the comments section with words of praise. While the actor praised Rajesh Khanna in his post, his fans reacted, “Touché! They don’t make stars like you either!”. Another fan’s comment read, “Memories bring back memories” while others complimented Anupam Kher and stated how his acting was “timeless”. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

