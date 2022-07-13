Anupam Kher Reflects On National Emblem Design Controversy; Quips ‘If A Lion Has Teeth...'

Actor Anupam Kher is the latest Bollywood star to weigh in on the National emblem design row that has triggered a political slugfest. In the presence of the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Om Birla, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the bronze emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The inauguration of the emblem sparked criticism where the opposition accused PM Modi of overstepping the Constitutional propriety of the Prime Minister by unveiling the emblem atop the Parliament building.

Apart from this, the change in the design of the emblem also raised the eyebrows of many. It has been alleged that the Parliament building's lion is portrayed aggressively with its teeth being displayed apart from the bated fangs of the symbol. The emblem has been built by artists Sunil Deore and Lakshman Vyas.

Following the controversy, numerous personalities have given their take on the same. Read on to know more.

Anupam Kher shares views on the National emblem design controversy

After the inauguration by PM Modi, the design of the National emblem caught the attention of all leading eminent personalities, with them sharing their hot takes on the same. Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher shared a video of the National emblem which he documented at Prime Minister Sangrahlaya that shows a deep look at the emblem.

While captioning the video, the actor penned sharp words and wrote, “If the lion has got teeth, it will, of course, show them. This is, after all, the lion of independent India. If needed, the lion will bite also. Jai Hind.”

The inauguration of the emblem, which is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height, marks the first major milestone ahead of the new building's scheduled opening for later this year.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher who has a couple of projects in his kitty recently visited the Prime Ministers' museum in Delhi and was amazed by the collections it held for display that just boasted about India’s rich culture. “Visited the #PrimeMinistersMuseum in Delhi! It is amazing and can be compared to any best museum in the world! Spectacular, interactive, informative, and brilliantly designed! Felt so proud! Please visit this place with your family and friends! Congratulations to the entire team who conceived, curated, and built it! Jai Hind!” (sic) he wrote in the caption then.

