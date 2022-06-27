Anupam Kher Remembers His Old Friends Rishi Kapoor, Yash Chopra; Shares UNSEEN Pic

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and often shares glimpses of his daily life, his thoughts and even throwback photos with his fans. He recently looked decades back and dug out a picture of him, late Rishi Kapoor and Yash Chopra enjoying a meal on the sets of Chandni.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently went down his memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the 1988 film Chandni. In the photo, Anupam Kher could be seen sitting on a sofa, while Rishi Kapoor and Yash Chopra were standing. The three of them seemed to be busy enjoying their meals when the picture was clicked. The date on the photograph read, "2/12/88," which is December 2, 1988. Sharing the picture, The Kashmir Files actor remembered his late friends and called the memory "priceless." He wrote, "A pic is worth a thousand words, but a memory is priceless! Miss my friends!"

The trio's fans showered them with love and called the picture "memorable." Many fans also remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor as one of them wrote, "OMG Rishi Sir looking so so Fabulous," while another penned, "We miss rishikapoor and the movies." A fan also wrote, "All my favourites in one frame."

Anupam Kher kickstarts his 526th film

Anupam Kher is one of the most active stars in Bollywood with a long list of projects lined up in his kitty. The actor has worked in hundreds of films throughout his career spanning 38 years in Indian cinema. While the actor recently unveiled the first look of his film The Signature, he has now kickstarted his new movie Kaagaz 2.

Taking to his social media handles, the actor recently announced that he is all set to start his new film Kaagaz 2. In the video, the actor could be seen holding a clapperboard, that read Kaagaz 2. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friends, today I am going to start my 526th film Kaagaz 2. Please keep sending your love and blessings as always. I will always need them. Here is a message for people hailing from small towns: Keep working hard with dedication and honesty and nobody can stop you."

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher