Anupam Kher Remembers Kishore Kumar As He Enjoys 'Sham Mastani' In Shimla

Actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram on June 28 to share a video of him enjoying a ‘Sham Mastani’. The actor posted a slow-motion video of him walking amid a forest as he smiles and looks around. A picturesque background of the forest is spotted in the video. Anupam Kher’s video also had tunes of Kishore Kumar’s song to it.

He was spotted donning a tan coloured shirt paired with brown corduroy pants. Kher completed his look with white sneakers. The actor posted the video with the caption, “A #KishoreKumar song can make anybody’s Shaam Mastani!” Fans in huge number showered love on Anupam Kher's Instagram video. One of the users also talked about his recent portrayal and wrote, "watching New Amsterdam these days, love your role, and love the way you present an Indian living abroad, with 'acha' in-between conversations in english, and oh the fight for 'laddoo': it indeed isnt a pastry. Loved it". Netizens also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Anupam Kher bids goodbye to his mother as he leaves for Mumbai

Anupam Kher's mother has often made an appearance on his Instagram. The actor shares several videos of his casual conversation with his mother. The actor has been spending time in Shimla and recently informed that he has to leave to go to Mumbai for some work. Anupam Kher posted a video of his conversation with his mother as he leaves to go to Mumbai. In the video, Anupam Kher's mother is seen bidding her son goodbye and sharing a few stories from the time the duo spent together. At one point, Anupam Kher's mother can be seen getting emotional as she talks about the time they spent together and now she has a heavy heart as her son leaves for Mumbai. The actor is seen convincing his mother that she would be fine and he and his brother would be coming to meet her frequently.

Anupam Kher also penned a heartfelt note with the video. He wrote, "The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless. Thanks to #BimlaJi who is a family member for the last three decades for her warmth and selflessness. Thank you #SunilKher and @_iamshamik for your warm company. Mom is emotional but wants to hide her feelings to protect me. I am trying to do the same. This is I think called family bond. Jai Ho!"

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

