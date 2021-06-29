Anupam Kher Remembers Old 'great Times' With A Throwback Pic, Says 'I Really Miss Us'

Actor Anupam Kher who is often seen treating fans with some old memories recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a nostalgic pic on Instagram. Anupam shared an old picture from his early career days with his wife Kirron Kher and friends Jitendra Kumar and his wife Shobha Kapoor all sitting together while indulged in a conversation. While sharing the picture, the actor confessed how he immediately ‘went back into the time they all spent together.’

Anupam Kher shares throwback picture from early-career days

Sharing this rare black-and-white picture, Anupam wrote, “Life moves on, but memories don’t.” I found this pic of #Jeetu Ji, #Shobha Ji, #Kirron and I in a book. I immediately went into a flashback of the great times we all had together. It was fun. Laughter, stories, and a carefree atmosphere. And then we all grew.” Anupam Kher who recently returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time with her mother in their Himachal home has been sharing special memories of his visit to his hometown. From visiting his alma mater to meeting the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to exploring the streets, the actor has been sharing it all with fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher along with his foundation recently distribute raincoats to street children amid the ongoing monsoon in Mumbai. The actor had shared a video while documenting the happiness of the children who were thrilled to receive such a wonderful gift from the actor. Watch it here:

On the other hand, Anupam’s wife Kirron Kher is currently battling cancer. In April this year, Anupam had opened up about Kirron’s illness. He had issued a statement on social media and wrote “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He had later dismissed speculation about her health, confirming “She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

