Anupam Kher Reminds Us Of How Privileged We Are; Tells The Tale Of A Girl With No Arms

As Anupam Kher never misses out on sharing interesting and meaningful thoughts on social media with all his fans. The actor turned author recently shared a glimpse of a 15-year-old girl with no arms who was receiving medical help from the Anupam Kher Foundation and reminded everyone how privileged they were.

Anupam Kher reminds the privileges everyone has with a story of a girl

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared his own post in his Instagram stories section in which he stated how he was reminding everyone how privileged they were and how they must give back in whatever small or big way possible. He shared his post and told the story of a 15-year-old girl, Sheetal, who had no arms and lived in J&K. He also cheered her by stating, “Sheetal You can do it” in the stories section.

Telling the tale of Sheetal, Anupam Kher shared some of her photos and videos in his post in which she was seen managing her work through her feet as she did not have her arms. “This is Sheetal Devi. She is 15. Lives in a remote village in Kishtwar, J&K. She is bright, athletic & wants to be a teacher. She was born with no arms. So uses her toes to write, eat and do other household work. She wants to be a teacher.", he wrote.

As Kher’s foundation took the initiative to help her with the medical support she needed, he stated, “We at Anupam Kher Foundation along with the ever helpful Indian Army (Northern Command) @majorakshaygirishtrust and @thebeingyou foundation have come together to help her medically get prosthetic arms. The process has started. Please pray for #Sheetal that all goes well." He even added hashtags such as ‘doing our bit’, ‘all dreams come true’, and the one he uses frequently, ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’.

Several fans took to his Instagram post and applauded how Anupam Kher and his foundation were doing a good job. Many of them thanked him while others added clapping and hearts emojis in the comments section to praise him for his noble work. Some also stated how they were praying for the girl so that she could soon hold a pen in her hand and achieve everything she deserved. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s post.





IMAGE: KIREN RIJIJU TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.