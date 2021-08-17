Anupam Kher Reminisces Over 'college Cricket Days' With New Post; See Pic

Actor Anupam Kher, who is known for sharing interactive posts on social media, left his fans scratching their heads with a new picture. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of his college days while posing with his college cricket team after they won a trophy for a tournament.

The picture that revived several amazing memories of the actor during his college days, thanked his dear friend Manish Sood for sharing it with him. Anupam also left his fans to identify him and spot him in the old picture. “Thank you @1ManishSood for digging out this pic of our college-winning team in cricket. It brought back so many wonderful memories of those amazing days. Please don’t look for a bald guy in this pic. I leave it for you to decide where am I here!! Jai Ho,” he captioned the picture.

Thank you @1ManishSood for digging out this pic of our college winning team in cricket. It brought back so many wonderful memories of those amazing days. Please don’t look for a bald guy in this pic. I leave it for you to decide where am I here!! Jai Ho! 😍😎 #Cricket #Shimla pic.twitter.com/K6pkyooICt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 17, 2021

Several fans of the actor were quick to comment below the picture and made guesses while spotting Anupam in the picture. One of the users wrote, “Even with hair on your head you are unmissable!! I won’t spoil the fun by letting out where you are placed in this pic!” Another user wrote, “You are in the last line in the third position from the right side.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “I think you are at 3rd no. From the right side of the last row.”

Anupam Kher who is in America these days while shooting for his next project was recently invited by the Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu in Washington DC. The actor had also shared a video while documenting his time in Traanjit’s residence the valuable conversation they had on the special day. Apart from this, Anupam was also overwhelmed to be a part of the Independence Day celebration in the US where he did the flag hoisting and even expressed his patriotic spirit while singing patriotic songs along with the fans.

