Seasoned actor Anupam Kher who has been basking in the success of his latest hard-hitting drama thriller The Kashmir Files took to his social media to share a glimpse into the success and significance of the film. Based on the real events of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus of 1990, the film touches on the grim reality of the victims, their plight and the sufferings of the horrific event. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial film was lauded for shedding light on the event that was unknown to the public for over three decades.

Owing to its historic win at the box office, The Kashmir Files minted over Rs 260 crore in under three weeks and continues to attract audiences to the ticket window. On the other hand, the 67-year-old continues to talk about the movie and its significance on his social media posts.

Anupam Kher reveals pandits keep visiting him

Anupam Kher played the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, in The Kashmir Files, a Kashmiri Pandit who witnesses the death of his entire family at the hands of the terrorists. The actor was critically acclaimed for his hard-hitting role and for authentically translating the pain of the victims on the big screen. Showing a glimpse of the same, the actor took to his Instagram on March 30 to share a video of him being showered with blessings and love by Pandits.

In the caption, the actor wrote that since the release of The Kashmir Files, some Pandits and Pujaris are showing up at his home to perform rituals and offer blessings. They do so without asking anything in return. He also extended gratitude for all the love he has been receiving since the film.

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared an old video of the 'first gathering of the victims took place in Delhi' where the actor talked about the genocide. He wrote in the caption, ''In 1993, after the genocide of #KashmiriHindus in #Kashmir, the first gathering of the victims took place in Delhi! I being a known person from the community was asked to speak. Here is my speech. It has been 32 years I have tried to be voice of helpless refugees in their own country! And now #TheKashmirFiles. We are an educated and optimistic lot. Hum Dekhenge! 🙏❤️‍🩹 video sent by @ashokepandit1 #KashmiriPandits.''

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher