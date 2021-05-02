Anupam Kher Reveals Why He Celebrates May 2 As Friendship Day, Posts Pic From College Days

Actor and author Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media recently took to Instagram and gave a special shout-out to his college friends with a throwback picture. The actor shared a picture from their college days taken on May 2, 1974, at their college function. Celebrating May 2 as "friendship day", Anupam feels fortunate enough that his friendship with his two dear friends Satish Malhotra and Vijay Sehgal has lasted for 47 years.

Anupam Kher's appreciation post for college friends

Apart from sharing old pictures from their college days, Anupam also shared recent ones where the trio can be seen happily posing together. The pictures also showed his friends posing with Anupam’s third book ‘Your best day is Today.’ “The 1st pic in this post was taken on the 2nd of May, 1974 at our college function. We were friends much before that. But on this particular day #SatishMalhotra #VijaySehgal and I decided to celebrate 2nd May as our #FriendshipDay. By the Grace of God, all three of us have survived life’s ups and downs for the last 47years!! Touchwood and Jai Ho!,” the 66-year-old actor wrote.

The actor, who was earlier shooting for his show New Amsterdam, took to Instagram and spoke about how it was an honour for him to be a part of the show. “This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor". The actor further added, "It was an incredibly special time for me to be part of this show and one I will never forget. The New Amsterdam family will always hold a special place in my heart", he added in his Instagram post.

To conclude his message, the actor asserted, "I am grateful to the audience for their love, support, and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects" The actor is currently looking after his ailing wife Kirron Kher who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

(Image credit: anupampkher/ Instagram)