Anupam Kher Reviews R Madhavan's ‘Rocketry’; Latter Feels 'humbled And Inspired'

In the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan stepped into the shoes of Dr Nambi Narayanan, who was a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was falsely charged with espionage and arrested, before clearing his name after a long and strenuous fight and being awarded compensation. While numerous celebrities and fans are vocal about how much they loved the film, even Anupam Kher was added to the list after the actor overwhelmingly reviewed the film by sharing his thoughts on social media. In response, he even received a humble note of gratitude from R Madhavan. Take a look.

Anupam Kher reviews R Madhavan’s Rocketry

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself reviewing the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The video begins with Anupam Kher stating that he just watched the film and adding how he cried a lot while watching the film. Stating further, he mentioned how he cried with pain watching Nambi Narayana’s nationalism and R Madhavan's sincerity and compassion. He even stated that it was certainly one of the best films he watched of late. Anupam Kher also reflected on how Nambi Narayanan’s brilliance, his struggles, and his love for the nation were so moving and inspirational. While lauding how R Madhavan managed to make a brilliant movie, he urged everyone to watch the film so that it could inspire the current generation and added that it will not only instill a sense of nationalism in them but will also teach them that they should never give up on their dreams.

In the caption, he lauded R Madhavan for his performance in the film and even extended his apologies to Nambi Narayana for what he went through. The note read, “Watched @actormaddy #RocketryTheFilm based on #NambiNarayanan’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan! Proud of you!” (sic)

In response to Anupam Kher’s video message for R Madhavan, the latter also dropped a video clip of himself on social media thanking Kher for his kind and humble words. The RHTDM actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a video in which he was seen thanking Anupam Kher for his words and added how it takes a big heart for an artist to say what he said. Adding to it, he also recalled how he started his career with Kher’s company and added how he was glad to get the ultimate compliment from the expert himself. Watch the video ahead-

You are Truely and inspiration to all of us sir, and to hear this from you is humbling and inspiring.On behalf of all in Team Rocketry🚀🚀❤️❤️.. कोटि कोटि प्रणाम।Love you sir and thank you. ❤️❤️🙏🙏🚀🚀 https://t.co/DfOKALcfnE pic.twitter.com/QMV9pRj2NN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 19, 2022

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher/@actormaddy