Anupam Kher Runs Into 'dearest' Kangana Ranaut At Airport Lounge; Shares Photos

Anupam Kher recently ran into his Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport lounge and shared photos from their meet-up on social media. The actor mentioned that it's always a pleasure to meet 'dearest' Kangana, who also spoke about the 'lovely coincidence' on her Instagram stories. The duo will star together in the political drama Emergency, which is based on the state emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Anupam Kher runs into Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut at the airport lounge

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, December 4, The Kashmir Files actor shared photos from their airport visit and wrote, "Always a pleasure to meet my dearest @kanganaranaut! Whether on the sets of #Emergency or at the airport lounge. Jai Ho! #Himachali #Actor #Director."

Sharing Kher's post on her Instagram stories, Kangana added, "What a lovely coincidence..my favourite actor but above all a lovely, inspiring person. Wherever @anupampkher Ji goes only spreads love and happiness.." Take a look.

Anupam Kher will be taking on the role of Indian independence activist and political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency. The movie also features Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as cultural activist Pupul Jayakar and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Kangana discussed why Emergency is an important project. She said, "Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER)