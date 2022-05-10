Anupam Kher Runs Into Deepika Padukone At Dubai Airport; Says He's 'proud' Of Her Success

Anupam Kher recently treated fans with pictures from his recent meetup with Deepika Padukone at the Dubai airport. Sharing a special post about his encounter with Padukone on Instagram, The Kashmir Files star hailed his fellow colleague for her 'success graph', which made Kher 'doubly happy and proud' of her.

Kher also revealed that the 'talented' Piku star is a former student of his acting academy, 'Actor Prepares'. Deepika, who made her acting debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, reportedly learnt acting at Kher's institute for three months. The duo has also starred together in the 2011 film Desi Boyz in a father-daughter role.

Anupam Kher runs into Deepika Padukone at Dubai airport

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 10, Kher shared a trail of glimpses from their airport run-in, with the duo shedding smiles for the camera. While Kher sported a white shirt with blue denims, Deepika was seen in a white co-ordinate set with black boots.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy to meet talented Ms. @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!." Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Deepika was travelling to France for the 75th Cannes film festival where she's a part of the competition jury alongside actor Vincent Lindon, actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca among others. Padukone will be representing India on the world stage from the 16th to the 28th of May.

More on Deepika and Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam Kher has been in the success of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others in pivotal roles. He will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in the high-octane action flick co-starring Hrithik Roshan, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. She also has Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Pathaan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)