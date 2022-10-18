Anupam Kher Says He Owes His Film Career To Rajshri Films: 'Mera Filmi Janam...'

In his career span of nearly four decades, actor Anupam Kher has starred in over 500 films. Kher, who is still one of the most active actors in the industry, recently mentioned how he owes his film career to Rajshri Productions. The actor also revealed he offered work to Sooraj Barjatya and has now collaborated with him on four films.

Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his film Uunchai, which will mark his 520th outing. As the team of the forthcoming drama unveiled its trailer at an event in Mumbai, Anupam Kher opened up about his collaboration with Rajshri Productions.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, The Kashmir FIiles actor said his career in films began because of Rajshri productions. He said, "Mera filmi janam Rajshri production mein hua hai (My film career started because of Rajshri productions)." The actor added he owes his "career, ups, and downs" to the production company.

The New Amsterdam actor further shared an incident and revealed Sooraj Barjatya was working as an assistant on his 1984 film Saaransh. Despite being a producer's son, nobody was giving him work, but Anupam Kher offered to "bring" his dialogues. The actor said, "Sooraj was the 5th assistant on Saaransh. He was the producer’s son, but no one was giving him work. So I told him to bring my dialogues file and he was very happy to do that. I have done 4 films with him now."

Anupam Kher on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani

During the trailer launch event, Anupam Kher said he was happy to get to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai. He reflected on his journey with Bachchan from Aakhri Raasta to Uunchai and called it "great." Kher further revealed he convinced Boman Irani to come on board despite the latter's personal commitments.

More about Uunchai

Uunchai is a forthcoming drama which will see Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra share the screen space. The movie will revolve around a bunch of friends who decide to scale Mount Everest as a tribute to one of their friends. The movie is helmed, written and bankrolled by Sooraj Barjatya and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

