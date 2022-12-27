Anupam Kher Says 'The Kashmir Files' Is A 'turning Point' For Indian Cinema

Anupam Kher, who has had a successful year with back-to-back hits like ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’, and ‘Uunchai,’ recently said that director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is a turning point for Indian cinema.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about the impact of the film and how it made people realise the truth behind the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

Kher said, "The Kashmir Files is a turning point of Indian cinema. When 30 or 40 years later, we’ll talk about Indian cinema and its growth, people will say, and mark my words, cinema before The Kashmir Files and after The Kashmir Files."

He added, "Forget about the theme of the film or the genocide for a moment, as a film, it is cinematic brilliance. It’s something, which India should be proud of. And add to that is the subject of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The Kashmir Files made people realise the truth behind it, and it’s also because of the guilt, they embrace the film, apart from it touching the core of their heart."

The actor also confessed that the success of his films this year made him happy. Kher believes, the films that he did this year were not regular Hindi films.

"The films I did this year were not necessarily conventional but made people think, changed their perception of 65-year-olds, and gave them consciousness. They were not regular Hindi films."

Anupam Kher's acting journey

The actor, who has worked in over 532 films said that he feels like he has just started working now. "I feel that I’ve just started (working) now, so when people call me legendary, that’s a perception, which is fantastic and makes me very happy. But, you discover your potential when you cross the 60 age mark because then you’re comfortable with yourself."

Anupam Kher made his film debut with the 1984 film 'Saraansh,' where he played the role of a 65-year-old man. He was just 28.

Upcoming Releases

Anupam Kher's horror film 'The Connect' released on December 22. The film stars lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead role.

Kher will be next seen in' IB 71,' 'Kaagaz 2,' and 'The Signature' in 2023.