Anupam Kher Says 'The Kashmir Files' 'not Just A Film, Many Emotions Associated With It'

Seasoned actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files, which is doing impressive business at the ticket windows.

Now, in a recent interaction, the veteran star opened up about his emotions attached to the movie as he revealed using his father's name for his character. While doing so, Anupam Kher also shed light on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Anupam Kher on 'The Kashmir Files' movie

During a conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher said that 'The Kashmir Files' wasn't just any other movie for him. Instead, there were many emotions that were rooted in his family's history. "This is not just a film, many emotions are associated with it. Kashmiri Pandits were compelled to leave miserably. The world did not acknowledge this exodus," he said.

Sharing details of his character, Anupam added that he used his father's name to represent the Kashmir Pandits who were forced to leave their homes. Anupam Kher wanted to replicate the life of his father in the movie. He asserted, "It's a wound that has not healed. I played the role for the 5 lakh Pandits who were forced to leave. I chose the name of my father for this character. This is because I wanted to replicate him while enacting this role".

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was previously set to release theatrically in January. However, owing to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the release date was deferred. The Kashmir Files finally hit the big screens on Friday, March 11.

The drama film, which has garnered critical acclaim, has impressed notable names from the Bollywood fraternity as well. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday to laud the movie for its success. The Welcome actor, while re-tweeting one of Anupam Kher's posts, revealed how he has been hearing incredible things about the star's stint in The Kashmir Files. He wrote, "Hearing incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also shared the box office business statistics of the movie as she continued to hail The Kashmir Files for breaking stereotypes with its content. While concluding her post, Kangana opined that the movie has awakened the conscience of Indian audiences.

(Image: @anupampkher/Instagram)