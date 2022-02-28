Anupam Kher 'scolded' By His Mother Dulari For Losing Weight In This Cute Video; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shares an adorable bond with his mother Dulari Kher. The actor often shares videos from his home featuring a fun banter between him and his mother. He recently shared how his mother scolded him for losing weight and also gave a glimpse of his childhood pictures.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently shared a video of him greeting his mother after returning home. In the video, Anupam Kher gave his mother a hug after greeting her by saying "hello Mataji." Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was seemingly happy when she told the actor she had kheer. She further showed a small temple to the viewers when Anupam Kher gave glimpses of his childhood pictures placed on a shelf.

Suddenly, Dulari scolded the New Amsterdam actor for losing weight. She asked him "Kitna patla ho jaega?" and further checked if he can walk properly after an injury. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Mom always asks me why have I lost weight? She made me walk to check if the ligament tear of my foot is better. She also keeps eating kheer. Love her corner of temple and old pics." The actor also added hashtags 'DulariRocks' and 'MomsAreTheBest' in the caption.

Sikandar Kher reacted to the video with a series of red heart emojis. Many fans of Anupam Kher were delighted to watch the video as they could relate to the actor's bond with his mother. A fan wrote, "She is so sweet. mujhe apni Mummi ki yaad aa jati hai," while another one commented, "Love her smile. she is beautiful in & out."

On Anupam Kher's work front

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The actor will be playing the role of a Kashmiri Pandit in the movie which is touted to narrate the "brutally honest" story of the Kashmir Genocide that took place in 1990. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and more. The movie is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, while Zee Studios and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are bankrolling it. Apart from The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher also has Uunchai and a Tamil film Connect.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher