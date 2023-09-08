Anupam Kher Seemingly Takes A Dig At The New Generation Of Actors: Jo Tukke Se...

Anupam Kher has off-late been busy with the promotions of his latest web series, The Freelancer. During one such promotional interview the actor took, what appeared to be a veiled dig at the new generation of actors. Kher's explanation also included him referring to The Freelancer co-star Mohit Raina's struggles to make it as a part of the industry.

3 things you need to know

Anupam Kher has starred in over 532 films across multiple languages.

The actor currently has six projects in the pipeline in various stages of development.

Kher also shared a formative experience in his life that has left him always grateful for the massive body of work he continues to build.

Anupam Kher takes a dig at the new generation of actors

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Anupam Kher seemingly ended up taking a dig at the new generation of actors. The actor was relaying how he has never taken his work for granted - a quality that he says is lacking in stars for whom acting was a matter of fickle chance. Kher further revealed how he has never in the last three decades or so feigned being "bored" of his work or conversely, uttered he was not in the "mood" for it.

He said, "I have no time to complain, I have no reason to complain, and I have never complained." He further added that he has never used two words consciously for the last 30-32 years. "I’ve never said ‘I’m bored’ and I’ve never said that ‘I am not in a mood’. We get into this false sense of importance", said the veteran actor.



He presumable dig at the new generation of actors saw him add, "Jo tukke se actor bante hai na, unko ye sab bolna aata hai" which roughly translates to 'Only people who become actors by chance will say such things'.

Anupam Kher reveals the incident which taught him to always be grateful

Speaking further on the same topic, Kher revealed how he was forced to spend 27 days at the railway station, presumably due to his lack of funds. The formative experience had taught him to never take his work for granted. A rough translation of what he said reads, 'Only I know how I have become an actor. the 27 days I spent on the railway platform... I have never had the courage to say that I am bored or tired..."