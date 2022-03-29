Actor Anupam Kher has been garnering appreciation for his recently released film, The Kashmir Files. The film is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain and sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits. Kher plays the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit who witnesses the horrific deaths of his entire family at the hands of the terrorists. This is not the first time that Anupam Kher has raised his voice for the Kashmiri Pandits and the recent post made by the actor is proof of it.

Anupam Kher shares 30-year-old video addressing exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher dropped a 30-year-old video that sees him addressing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. The Special 26 actor was attending an event held in 1993 which was organised by Kashmiri Pandits. He was even felicitated and was asked to share his story. Kher could be seen saying in the video that his grandfather and his family had to leave everything behind and come and live miles away from their homes. He continued that he is still in disbelief thinking about how a community is forced to leave their houses and everything else behind.

'I have tried to be the voice of helpless refugees in their own country': Anupam Kher

Sharing the video, Anupam penned a heartfelt note in the comment section that read, "In 1993, after the genocide of #KashmiriHindus in #Kashmir, the first gathering of the victims took place in Delhi!" He further added, "I being a known person from the community was asked to speak. Here is my speech." Stating that he had been raising his voice for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits for the past 32 years, Kher added, "It has been 32 years I have tried to be the voice of helpless refugees in their own country! And now #TheKashmirFiles. We are an educated and optimistic lot. Hum Dekhenge! video sent by @ashokepandit1 #KashmiriPandits".

More on The Kashmir Files

Depicting the agony of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus, the film, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. In terms of Box-office performance, the film has already crossed the Rs 200-crore club becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the COVID era.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher