Anupam Kher Shares Adorable Throwback Pic Of His Parents; Kangana Ranaut Says 'beautiful'

Anupam Kher is quite active on social media, where he shares constant glimpses of his personal and professional life. The Kashmir Files actor, who often drops videos of his fun banter with his mother, Dulari, posted a throwback glimpse of his parents and revealed his dad Pushkarnath Kher's go-to song after having a drink.

The actor's post received immense love from fans as well as his Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut, who called the picture 'beautiful'.

Anupam Kher shares adorable post-wedding picture of his parents

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, August 27, Anupam Kher shared a monochrome glimpse of his father Pushkarnath Kher sitting on a chair while holding a book, while his wife Dulari stands beside him. The picture was accompanied by Hemant Kumar's song 'Jane Woh Kaise Log The' playing in the backdrop, with Anupam revealing his father's love for the track.

In the caption, Kher wrote, "Pushkar aur Dulari ki shadi ke baad ki tasvir. Pitaji ke purane trunk se mili. Ek peg lagane ke baad pitaji aksar ye gana gungunate they (Father Pushkar and mother Dulari's picture after they got married, found it in my father's old trunk. He used to sing this song after having a peg). #Parents #Memories #Dulari #Pushkar #Shimla ##1957. (sic)"

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "Wow!! Beautiful Pic & My Favorite Song," "Old is gold," and "unforgettable memories" among other things.

Anupam Kher's Emergency co-star Kangana Ranaut also took to the comments section for a one-word reply: 'Beautiful'.

This comes a day after the actor shared another unseen picture he found from his father's trunk in Shimla. Anupam Kher posted a throwback picture from his wedding ceremony to wish Kirron Kher on their 37th anniversary. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37 years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Happy anniversary #MarriageAnniversary #Kirron #Anupam #37Years #Pushkarnath. (sic)”

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in the political drama Emergency as well as Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and more.

(Image: @anupamkher/Instagram)