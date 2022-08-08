Anupam Kher Shares An Inspiring Clip Of Common Man Running With Tiranga In Rain; Watch

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is often seen sharing inspiring stories and thought-provoking messages on his social media handles. Keeping up with the streak, Kher once again headed to his social media handle and shared an inspiring clip of a common man who is seen running in the rain while holding India's national flag in his hand.

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that featured a man named Jeetu Shetty. In the video, Kher is seen stopping Shetty after he spots him running in the rain with India's tricolour flag. A curious Kher asks him the reason behind running in the rain. The person reveals that it's his way of paying a tribute to the Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement. Seeing the man's immense love for his country, Anupam appreciates his spirit.

While sharing the video, Kher wrote in the caption, "आज सुबह मुंबई में शूटिंग पर जाते वक्त मेरी मुलाक़ात हाथ में तिरंगा लेकर बारिश में दौड़ते हुए #JeetuShetty से हुई।उनकी बातें सुनकर मन प्रफुल्लित हो उठा।प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi द्वारा शुरू की # AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav और #HarGharTiranga की मुहिम रंग ला रही है।गर्व है! जय हिंद!🙏🇮🇳 #Inspirational #Flag #India (On my way to shoot in Mumbai this morning, I met #JeetuShetty who was running in the rain with our tricoloured flag in his hand. I was delighted to hear his words. #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav and #HarGharTiranga campaign launched by PM @narendramodi is paying off. I am Proud! Jai Hind!🙏🇮🇳 #Inspirational #Flag #India)"

Earlier, on 6 August, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a happy picture with south superstar Rajinikanth from Rashtrapati Bhavan as the duo celebrated 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Along with sharing the picture, Kher also penned a heartfelt note for his beloved friend. He wrote, "मेरे दोस्त @rajinikanth जैसा ना कोई था, ना कोई है और ना कोई होगा! बहुत अच्छा लगा आज मिलके। जय हो! (There was no one like my friend @rajinikanth, there is no one and there will be no one like him! Nice to meet you today. Jai Ho! )#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav"

