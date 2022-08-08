Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Shares An Inspiring Clip Of Common Man Running With Tiranga In Rain; Watch

Recently, Anupam Kher took to her Instagram video and shared a video of a common man who is seen running in the rain while holding India's flag.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Anupam Kher

Image: Instagram@anupampkher


Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is often seen sharing inspiring stories and thought-provoking messages on his social media handles. Keeping up with the streak, Kher once again headed to his social media handle and shared an inspiring clip of a common man who is seen running in the rain while holding India's national flag in his hand.

Anupam Kher shares an inspiring video of a common man

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that featured a man named Jeetu Shetty. In the video, Kher is seen stopping Shetty after he spots him running in the rain with India's tricolour flag. A curious Kher asks him the reason behind running in the rain. The person reveals that it's his way of paying a tribute to the Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement. Seeing the man's immense love for his country, Anupam appreciates his spirit.

While sharing the video, Kher wrote in the caption, "आज सुबह मुंबई में शूटिंग पर जाते वक्त मेरी मुलाक़ात हाथ में तिरंगा लेकर बारिश में दौड़ते हुए #JeetuShetty से हुई।उनकी बातें सुनकर मन प्रफुल्लित हो उठा।प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi द्वारा शुरू की # AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav  और #HarGharTiranga की मुहिम रंग ला रही है।गर्व है! जय हिंद!🙏🇮🇳 #Inspirational #Flag #India (On my way to shoot in Mumbai this morning, I met #JeetuShetty who was running in the rain with our tricoloured flag in his hand. I was delighted to hear his words. #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav and #HarGharTiranga campaign launched by PM @narendramodi is paying off. I am Proud! Jai Hind!🙏🇮🇳 #Inspirational #Flag #India)"

READ | Anil Kapoor posts sweet pics with Anupam Kher on Friendship Day; 'Through thick & thin'

Here, take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher shares a picture with Rajinikanth

Earlier, on 6 August, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a happy picture with south superstar Rajinikanth from Rashtrapati Bhavan as the duo celebrated 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Along with sharing the picture, Kher also penned a heartfelt note for his beloved friend. He wrote, "मेरे दोस्त @rajinikanth जैसा ना कोई था, ना कोई है और ना कोई होगा! बहुत अच्छा लगा आज मिलके। जय हो! (There was no one like my friend @rajinikanth, there is no one and there will be no one like him! Nice to meet you today. Jai Ho! )#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav"

READ | Anupam Kher joins Ravi Teja's pan-India project 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'; check first look

Here, take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Image: Instagram@anupampkher

READ | Anupam Kher honours SS Rajamouli with traditional shawl wrapping, 'Love your simplicity'
READ | Anupam Kher marks 28 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' with nostalgic throwback picture
READ | Anupam Kher is all smiles as he poses with 'friend' Rajinikanth at Rashtrapati Bhavan
First Published:
COMMENT