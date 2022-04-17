Anupam Kher Shares Body Transformation Pic; Pens Inspiring Note On Importance Of Fitness

Actor Anupam Kher recently shared a picture of his intense body transformation on social media, as he spoke about the significance of fitness in a thought-provoking note. Always trying to reinvent himself, the actor looked extremely fit in his recent picture as opposed to a throwback still. He stated how fitness doesn't start at a gym with a dumbbell but is all about one's mindset. He further urged his fans to strive for a fit lifestyle starting today.

Anupam Kher shares then & now pic of his body transformation

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 17, The Kashmir Files actor dropped the transformation picture and wrote, "Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same! Being fit doesn’t begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision!." Take a look at the post here.

Fans lauded the star for being a beacon of inspiration, with one mentioning, "what a transformation sir! inspiration to millions of people like me, This caption has my heart." Another user wrote, "Sir what a transformation and fit body, you're an inspiration sir."

The actor constantly keeps fans posted regarding his fitness journey, and on his birthday in March, he dropped glimpses of the progress he had made on the same front. He wrote, "I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

He further stated that after exploring every single avenue as an actor, he is now starting to take his fitness seriously. He continued, "I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully, a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together.

Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho!"

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who has been basking in the success of The Kashmir Files, will now be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Sarika in Uunchai.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)