Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry has managed to grab the headlines over the past few days after she came out publicly and narrated the heroic journey of her struggle with breast cancer. The actor shared the news with all her fans through a video shared by Anupam Kher on his social media handle.

Mahima has been away from the silver screens for quite a long time now. But now the Dil Hai Tumhaara actor is all set to make her comeback with the upcoming film The Signature, alongside veteran actor Anupam Kher. Recently, Kher took to his social media handle and shared some beautiful BTS pictures with Mahima Chaudhry from the sets of the film.

Anupam Kher shares BTS pictures with Mahima Chaudhry from 'The Signature' sets

Mahima Chaudhry has finally defeated her cancer and is now back on track. The actor has even resumed work for her next project with Anupam Kher. Recently, on June 12, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a video montage of some beautiful BTS pictures from The Signature shoot. In the video, Anupam and Mahima are seen having some fun while donning black sunglasses. One of the pictures saw Mahima setting her wig, whereas, the other saw Anupam Kher planting a sweet kiss on the Dark Chocolate actor.

Sharing the clip, Kher penned a thought-provoking note. He wrote," Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!” :) These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful".

Here, take a look at the post-

Mahima Chaudhry shares her first look from The Signature

Earlier, Mahima Chaudhry took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a video from the sets of her forthcoming film The Signature. In the video, Mahima can be seen reading the script of the film while sitting on the chair dressed in a brown coloured simple saree look. The caption of the post read, "Thanku for all your good wishes. The wishes snd blessings have been pouring in since the morning while I’m at shoot on set in lukhnow on the film set of The Signature with the very talented @anupampkher . I want to take time to thank each one of u."

Take a look-

Image: Instagram@anupampkher