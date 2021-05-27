Anupam Kher Shares Dulari's "stories Of Innocence" As She Talks About Dilip Kumar, Sridevi

Actor Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari is a huge hit among his social media followers as the actor frequently posts candid videos and photos featuring her. He recently dropped in yet another video clip of his mother where she was seen talking about the time when she met Dilip Kumar and even praised late actor Sridevi and her movies. Anupam Kher’s mother also revealed the names of his movies that she liked the most and got nostalgic over some of their family stories.

Anupam Kher shares his mother’s ‘stories of innocence’

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which his mother Dulari can be seen getting nostalgic over good old times. In the video, as the entire family sat together in the living room, his mother began talking about Dilip Kumar and mentioned how amazing he was. She also stated that she met him once and that he was praiseworthy. Anupam Kher’s mother then began talking about one of her uncles who was an amazing man and reminisced the time when he used to visit them. Anupam Kher then asked her the name of one of his films that she loved the most to which she stated Saransh and Karma were two of her favourite ones.

Further, she recalled that Sridevi was an amazing actor and she loved all her movies and later yelled at Anupam Kher to do more films rather than sitting at home. She then spoke about some other Bollywood actors and later got nostalgic about her father.

In the caption, Anupam Kher stated that his mother Dulari shared stories from her life and she became nostalgic. He added that she shared so many stories, speaking about Dilip Kumar, Satish Kaushik, Akshay Kumar, Sridevi, his grandparents and his movie, Karma. He also stated that his mother then became teary-eyed while talking about her father who unfortunately died at the age of 40. He then added these were not just her mother’s stories but the treasures of life and the story of her mother’s humanity and innocence. He also mentioned that his mother was funny, emotional, angry, sad, philosophical, comical and much more.

Fans were delighted to watch Anupam Kher’s Instagram video and dropped in heart symbols for his mother. Many of them also stated that her video was so inspiring for them while others mentioned that she was so sweet. Some of them even stated they will surely watch all her videos from thereon. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post.

