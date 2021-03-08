Anupam Kher shares 'emotionally spectacular show' on birthday; Kirron, Sikandar pour love

Anupam Kher marked his 66th birthday in a grand manner on Sunday with multiple celebrations. After starting his day by treating some street children, the veteran actor’s students too planned a surprise, that left him emotional. His family members, Kirron Kher and Sikandar Kher penned heartwarming wishes for him.

Anupam Kher celebrates birthday

Anupam Kher termed it as an ‘emotionally spectacular show’ by the students and staff of his acting school. In the video, one could see the students welcoming him by cheering for him, showering decorative items on him and arranging a grand cake for him. The A Wednesday star wrote that he was ‘moved by their generosity and professional presentation.’

The special guest for the event was his mother Dulari Kher, who was present as he cut the cake and embraced him. He sweetly called her presence as the ‘cherry on the cake.’ His brother Raju Kher too was present with them.

He also dropped more videos of his breakfast with street children, and the fun-filled moments after sharing that he was enjoying a ‘Pawri’ with them.

Meanwhile, wife Kirron Kher, actor and Member of Parliament, dropped a stunning picture of the duo dressed in style and called the birthday boy as her ‘friend, husband and my biggest support system.’

Their son Sikandar dropped a throwback picture of Anupam Kher posing in style from his younger days, wishing him good health and wishing that his 'voracious hunger for work be fed.'

On the professional front, Anupam Kher had been in the news for his third book Your Best Day is Today. He has also been involved with the movie The Last Show and the international series New Amsterdam.

