Anupam Kher Shares Family Pics; Says, A Family "just Needs To Be United"

On May 29, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen family pictures. As seen in Anupam Kher's Instagram post, the actor is seen posing with his mother and brother, Raju Kher. Here, Anupam Kher's family captured a series of images gazing outside their balcony. Sharing the series of unseen family pics, the Special 26 actor also penned a quote dedicated to his family. He wrote, "A family doesn’t have to be perfect; it just needs to be united! :)".

A peek into Anupam Kher's family photos

As seen in Anupam Kher's Instagram post, the actor shared five pictures with his mother and brother, Raju Kher. In the first image, Anupam Kher is seen standing next to his mother, with one hand on her shoulder, alongside Raju Kher. In the second and third image, Anupam posed with his brother. In the fourth one, the star's nephew, Pranit Kher, is seen posing with his father, Raju Kher and grandmother. Finally, in the last one, he posted a solo image of himself, sporting a white shirt and black denim pant.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Anupam Kher were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful family", while another added, "Beautiful lines with priceless meaning". A fan commented, "Very well said". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Anupam Kher's latest whereabouts

Recently, Anupam Kher clocked 37 years in Bollywood. Celebrating the milestone, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a montage of a scene from his film Saaransh and acted the same scene again. Sharing the video on social media, Anupam Kher said, "As the day of my 37th year in Cinema comes to an end, here are my two performances of the same scene from #Saaransh. One from the actual film released on 25th May, 1984 & the other from 2021 at home". He further added, "Which one you think is better? Also thank you for your love all these years. Jai Ho #37yearsofSaaransh #ActorsJourney #Life #Actor @rajshrifilms #MaheshBhatt".

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

