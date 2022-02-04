Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest peppy dance number for Pushpa: The Rise has been garnering much attention from fans all across. From several recreated versions to hilarious memes, the song has become a trendsetter. After several stars shared their versions of the song, actor-author Anupam Kher gave a hilarious twist to it with a new video.

Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, recently took to Instagram and shared a video from his iconic film Hum Apke Hai Koun. The video is from a segment in the film where the entire star cast sat down together for antakshri and Reena Lagoo sang Aaj Humaare Dil Mein song.

Anupam Kher shares a hilarious take on 'O Anatava' song

But, with the quirky twist, the viewers will not listen to that popular old song, because it has been replaced with hit dance number O Antava. The clip has been edited in such a way that Reema Lagoo's lips sync with the lyrics of the new song. The actor captioned the rib-tickling video and wrote, “Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun appreciates a very popular song from Pushpa in its own inimitable style. Enjoy." He added the hashtags "Koka" and "Aaj Hamare Dil Mei."

Soon after the video, fans could not contain their laughter and expressed their views on the recreation. One of the followers wrote, “Oh my god this is so hilarious. Very funny video.” Another die-heart follower of the actor wrote, “Hahaa hanji sir watched it ....WhatsApp par bhi bahot circulate ho rahi hai.” A third user commented, “WOW! SIR EXTREMELY EXCELLENT, really like it.” There were others who were impressed by the 'high-level creativity.'

This is not the first time, the Baby actor has expressed his fondness for the super hit gangster drama. The actor had earlier reviewed the film that stars Allu Arjun in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anupam Kher reviewed the film recently and congratulated the entire team for delivering such a spectacular concept. While calling Allu Arjun, a 'Rockstar', Anupam wrote, “Watched #Pushpa!! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in the real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenal and full paisa Vasool. And dear @alluarjun…you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance & attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho (sic).” Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Twitter/AnupamKher/Instagram/SamanthaRuthPrabhuOffl