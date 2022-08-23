Actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. He often gives fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life. From sharing motivational stories of his encounter with strangers to sharing glimpses of his trips, the Saaransh actor leaves no stones unturned in keeping fans updated with each and every incident of his life.

Keeping up with the trajectory, recently Kher headed to his social media handle and shared several glimpses of his visit to the mall road of Shimla with JP Nadda, Jai Ram Thakur and others. Along with sharing the pictures and videos, Kher also penned a heartwarming note where he talked about 'reliving old days.'

Anupam Kher gives fans a sneak peek into his Shimla trip

On Monday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos from his Shimla trip. In the videos shared, Kher is seen walking across the streets of Shimla with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur and the President of BJP, Mr Nadda. A huge crowd of fans can also be seen following them. Moreover, in one of the photos, Kher is also seen sipping tea with the ministers while indulging in some insightful talk with them. He also posed with them in front of an old restaurant.

Sharing the photos and videos, The Kashmir Files actor wrote in the caption, "A memorable trip on mall road of Shimla with respected @jpnaddaofficial ji and @jairamthakurhimachal ji. Everyone spent in Shimla relived their old days. Coffee house, Gaity theatre, Ridge grounds, Scandlal point!!! Memories are related to all over the places. Thank you #NaddaJi for these golden moments. Hail! 🙏🌈 #Shimla ##Memories."

Anupam Kher honoured with the Alumni of the year award at Himachal University

Earlier, Kher took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos of his felicitation ceremony held at the Himachal University. In the video, the actor is seen addressing the audience after he received the Alumni of the year award. The caption of the post read, "Humbled and honoured to receive the #AlumniOfTheYear award from #HimachalUniversity by Hon @jpnaddaofficial ji and #CMHimachal @jairamthakurhimachal ji. Thankful to vice chancellor #SPBansal ji and other authorities of the university! For me the highlight was the presence of my mother #Dulari. Great feeling! 😍🌺 #Emotional #Moment #Gratitude”

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher