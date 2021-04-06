Anupam Kher Shares Glimpses Of 'magical Moments' With Children Of Imaliya Gondi Village

Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram on Monday night and shared an array of B&W pics with a group of children. Kher remarked that he had some magical moments with the children of Imaliya Gondi village in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He wrote, “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” As soon as Anupam Kher's photos were up on the internet, Neena Gupta was one of the firsts to laud his gesture. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, “It looks like a still from Satyajit Ray's & V. Shantaram's films. Lots of love.” The Accidental Prime Minister actor was quick to reply to Ashoke's comment.

Anupam spends time with kids at Imaliya Gondi village

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra on Monday also shared the first look poster of their upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday on social media. The film is directed by Prasad Kadam. The poster featured a decked-up Anupam in a black suit and hat, with a white bow tie. In his hand, there was a pink frilly dress and he looked confused about it. Whereas, Aahana stood behind him with an intense fierce look. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kher wrote, "Excited to share the first look of our short film Happy Birthday!! It has already been selected at some prestigious international film festivals! Hope you like it." Replying to his post, Kumra wrote, "Always happy to collaborate and learn from you, sir."

On Saturday, the New Amsterdam actor thanked well-wishers for their love and support to his family in the wake of the revelation that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kher took to Twitter and posted a video, expressing his gratitude to everyone and said that the emotional support from the people, including those from the film fraternity, has only boosted their morale. He also said that he prays and wishes for the speedy recovery of all those who have been diagnosed with cancer. "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for Kirron Kher. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you," Kher wrote.

