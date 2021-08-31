Anupam Kher Shares Glimpses Of 'Zindagi Ka Safar'; Fans Thank Him For 'wonderful Evening'

Anupam Kher, one of the prolific artists in the entertainment industry, is currently delighting his fans in the USA with his new show, Zindagi ka Safar. The actor has been travelling to a couple of cities with his partner, Jugal Hansraj for the show, and as he recently visited the Bay area, he gave his fans a sneak peek at his show. He also shared a heartfelt note on social media for all the fans who attended the show.

A sneak peek at Anupam Kher’s Zindagi ka Safar

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of glimpses of his show, Zindagi Ka Safar. He added a video clip in which he can be seen making a hilarious entry with a wig on his head while his partner, Jugal Hansraj was seen smiling and capturing the moment on his phone. The entire audience was seen applauding the actor as he entered. In the next video he shared, he created a fun-filled atmosphere by making another man wear that wig in front of everyone to prove that ‘bald is beautiful’. Anupam Kher was further seen asking a bunch of questions to the audience and interacting with them.

In the caption, he wrote a thank you note for the people for their love and warmth and added how it was an amazing experience sharing his life story with them. He wrote, “Thank you wonderful people of #BayArea especially my fellow Indians for your love warmth, appreciation, laughter, applause and standing ovations. It is so amazing to share my #ZindagiKaSafar with you all. You make my life richer. Do mention here how you liked the show!! Stay Safe. Love and prayers always”.

Several fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and dropped in lovely messages for the actor. Many of them added clapping emojis in order to applaud the actor while others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. One of the fans who attended the actor’s show also commented ‘Thankyou @anupampkher ji for sharing your life journey with us… it was a wonderful evening and we learnt some great life lessons… wishing you a great year ahead’ while another fan stated ‘Thank you for enthralling us with your wit, humor and life lessons, yesterday. Wishing you the best, always!’. Take a look at some of the other fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER INSTAGRAM