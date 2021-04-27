Anupam Kher Shares Health Update Of Wife Kirron, Says, 'Improving, She Is Better'

Anupam Kher on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to host a live session with his fans and spoke about wife Kirron Kher's health. Kher earlier in April confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

"Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines for multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine," Anupam said. The actor took to Twitter earlier in April and wrote that he was issuing a statement to avoid rumours ‘getting the better of the situation’ on Kirron Kher’s diagnosis. This was after BJP President of Chandigarh, Arun Sood's statement about her cancer diagnosis had gone viral.

The A Wednesday star stated that they were ‘blessed’ about her treatment being handled by a ‘phenomenal set of doctors'. He also wrote that she was a ‘fighter’ and 'took things on'. Kher also highlighted she being ‘all heart’ as the reason for her being showered with immense love by people. He conveyed his gratitude for the support, as he shared that she was on her way to recovery.

Anupam Kher reveals his mother is unaware of Kirron Kher's illness

After sharing a video of himself spreading "hope and goodness" during the "difficult times" of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, Anupam Kher has now posted a video of his mother's theory about the pandemic. In the video, Dulari Kher could be heard saying the novel virus is an outcome of everyone's sins over the years, across the globe. She believes that God is angry with the world for their bad deeds and COVID-19 is the punishment for it.

In addition to that, Dulari is also heard asking her son why his wife Kirron Kher has not come to see her while the latter tried to convince her that it is because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the caption of his IG post, the New Amsterdam actor revealed that his mother "doesn’t completely buy the reason being Corona".