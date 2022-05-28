Anupam Kher Shares His LA Experience While Filming For Pilot Episode Of 'The Son In Law'

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. In his career spanning more than four decades, Kher has managed to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. From Saaransh to The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher's filmographic resume is diverse and wide-ranging. It not only includes Bollywood films, but the renowned actor has made India proud by being a part of several international projects as well.

After impressing the global audience with his craft in NBC's New Amsterdam, Anupam Kher is all set to add another international feather to his career. The Aiyaary actor will be soon seen in ABC's comedy pilot The Son in Law. Recently, Anupam returned to India after wrapping the pilot episode of the comedy show.

Anupam Kher opens up about his experience in LA filming The Son In Law

On Saturday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a video addressing all his fans about his shoot in LA. In the video, Kher talks about how he met so many people in LA in the two weeks and got immense love from them. The veteran actor opens up about being happy to meet the directors and producers. He mentions that the cast and crew of the show have been wonderful to work with and he is happy that they have wrapped the pilot episode. He also spoke about how he was elated to greet and address the students of UCLA.

Sharing the clip, Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, "Thank you cast and crew of #TheSonInLaw. It was great to wrap the pilot episode! Thank you my friends and all the wonderful people that I met in Los Angeles for your generosity and warmth! On my way to my India! 🙏🙌🇮🇳🕉 #Mumbai #FlyingBackHome"

More about The Son in Law

Reportedly, The Son in Law is penned by Ajay Sahgal and executively produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. The comedy-drama revolves around the life of Jake, who has to impress his partner's sophisticated parents. Anupam Kher will be seen essaying the role of Jake's father-in-law. For the show, the veteran actor will be sharing screen space with Chris Sullivan, Reema Sampat and Meera Simhan.

Image: Instagram@anupampkher