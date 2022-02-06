Anupam Kher Shares Lata Mangeshkar's Last Audio Of Singing Verses From Bhagavad Gita

The entire film fraternity has been mourning the demise of legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has also paid tribute to the singer as he shared Lata Mangeshkar's 'last message' where she is singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a monochrome picture of the playback singer and attached an audio clip to it which features Lata Ji giving voice to the verse of Bhagavad Gita. Anupam wrote in the caption, "Lata Ji's last message while singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita; In the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on the afternoon of 22/12/2021, when it was Lata Ji's turn to speak, it was my heart, being a fan, to record her voice! Hey! What did the great singer of the world say that day!".

Anupam Kher pens down emotional note for Lata Mangeshkar

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a heartfelt note as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away. Apart from this, he also visited her residence and met her sister Asha Bhosle. He shared a picture of the duo from his visit and mentioned it was 'therapeutic' to speak to her about the life of the beloved Lata Didi. The actor wrote, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. 🙏😍 #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music".

Anupam Kher shares some timeless pictures of the musical legend

Anupam Kher also penned down a note after the news of Mangeshkar's death broke. However, he mentioned that perhaps the Gods above wanted to hear her melodious voice and mentioned he would miss her WhatsApp messages. Kher penned down his note as he shared some timeless pictures of the musical legend.

Image: PTI