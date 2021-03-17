Anupam Kher Shares Mom Dulari's Epic Reaction To Gifts, Says 'she Was Thrilled'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's equation with his mother Dulari has never been hidden from fans as the actor and author is quite active on social media while sharing videos of his shenanigans. Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video where he presented beautiful gifts to his mother that he purchased on his recent trip to Bangalore.

Anupam Kher's funny banter with mother Dulari

The actor gifted Dulari with a beautiful purse, but the latter's reaction to the gift was just hilarious. On being asked by the Baby actor whether she liked the gift, Dulari was a bit hesitant enough and said, "This purse is empty. One should not give an empty purse to anyone, it should always have some money in it." Anupam who is known for his witty remarks quickly searched his wallet and gave Rs 4000 to his mother which soon left a big smile on her face.

Followed by the purse, the actor even gave her the gorgeous saree that was sent by one of Anupam's friends Jaspreet Bassi in Bangalore. Dulari who was completely in awe of the saree, said, "This is so pretty. I have longed for one of this kind for quite a long time." While showering her blessings on Bassi, Dulari said, "May God always keep her happy and cheerful. I am so happy to see what she has sent an old lady. This so beautiful that I can hardly take my eyes out of it." While captioning the beautiful mother-son bonding after the latter returned from his book launch event, Anupam wrote, "She is BACK. Mom has been asking for a small purse. I got her one from Bangalore! She was happy but soon discovered I hadn’t put any money in it. She was not subtle about her displeasure. But she was thrilled to see the beautiful saree presented to her by @bassi.jaspreet of @artofliving! Full blessing followed!."

The actor who also attended the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launch event that commemorates 75 years of Independence in Delhi, took to Instagram and shared clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the event. Along with these glimpses from the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav event, Anupam Kher wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, @prahladspatel Ji, and @ministryofculturegoi for inviting me to the grand opening of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav initiative. What an inspiring speech Hon. PM!!”.(sic)