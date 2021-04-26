Anupam Kher Shares Mom’s COVID-19 'theory'; Says She Is Unaware Of Kirron Kher's Illness

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his mother Dulari Kher's theory about the coronavirus pandemic and revealed that according to her, the COVID-19 scare is a result of God's anger at mankind. On Sunday, the National Award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his mom speaking about the unprecedented times across the country amid the pandemic. Along with the video, Anupam also penned an emotional note to share how Dulari continues to "softly ask" him the reason why his wife Kirron Kher hasn't visited her in a while because he hasn't informed her about Kirron's illness yet.

Anupam Kher reveals his mother is unaware of Kirron Kher's illness

After sharing a video of himself spreading "hope and goodness" during the "difficult times" of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, Anupam Kher has now posted a video of his mother's theory about the pandemic. In the video, Dulari Kher could be heard saying the novel virus is an outcome of everyone's sins over the years, across the globe. She believes that God is angry with the world for their bad deeds and COVID-19 is the punishment for it.

In addition to that, Dulari is also heard asking her son why his wife Kirron Kher has not come to see her while the latter tried to convince her that it is because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the caption of his IG post, the New Amsterdam actor revealed that his mother "doesn’t completely buy the reason being Carona". For the unversed, Kirron has recently been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. He wrote:

According to Mom God is angry with the world and that is why #covid_19

She feels we have not been good. à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ª à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥‹à¤‚à¤—à¥‡à¥¤à¤…à¤¬ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤œà¥€ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤œà¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ She has her own theories. She continues to softly ask me about #Kirron not coming to see her. We haven’t told Mom about her illness. She doesn’t completely buy the reason being Carona. That is called life! She also suspects I am recording the conversation. #DulariRocks #RealLife #Family #realationshipgoals

