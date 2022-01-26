Anupam Kher Shares Mom's Message For PM Modi: 'He Doesn't Need Security, He Has Blessings'

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'- 21 tableaus, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft flypast. Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher also took to Instagram and dropped a video of his mother, Dulari Kher, who watched the grand parade, held at Rajpath, New Delhi.

In the video, Dulari Kher can be seen lauding Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. She can also be seen saying that PM Modi 'does not need security' as he has 'blessings'. This comes in reference to the PM Modi security breach that took place recently in Punjab.

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari lauds PM Modi

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Anupam Kher posted a video recorded by him. In the video, he can be seen asking his mother casually if she watched the Republic Day 2022 grand parade. To which, Dulari says 'yes' ofcourse "I watched it for two-three hours" and then lauds PM Modi by saying, "I am very happy seeing him." Anupam then asks her, "He was looking good wearing that colourful cap, wasn't he?" To which Dulari is quick to reply, "Yes, he was also looking good with the scarf. He is a very nice man, which is why God has given him everything. He will also win the vote (in the upcoming elections), I can assure you that." "He must be very decent man. Anupam intervenes and asks her, "He is very good for the nation right?" Dulari nods in agreement and says, "Ofcourse, the man who is good at home and for others, he doesn't have two-three personalities. He only has one heart that believes in doing good for everyone. Anupam Kher also asks Dulari to give him blessings and she happily says, "Yes, yes. Definitely. He does not need security as he has blessings of people," she concluded.

As for the caption, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! I asked Mother about today's Republic Day parade. And I am sharing with you the things she said about you. Mother's words come from the heart. According to her, you do not need security during her life! Blessings of her and crores of such mothers are always with you. Happy Republic Day!!🙏🇮🇳 #DulariRocks."

On the special occasion of Republic Day, Anupam Kher also hailed with a special note those who fought and still fight for the country. He extended the warm wishes of Republic Day to his fans and followers. He shared an image that read, "26 Jan | Let us celebrate the glory of our nation and share the pride of being an Indian. Happy Republic Day."

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher/ANI