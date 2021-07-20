Anupam Kher Shares Monochrome Pic From Manhattan; Drops Hint On New International Project

Anupam Kher, one of the prominent actors in the Bollywood industry who has not only garnered immense love for his spectacular screen presence but, also for the books he wrote. As the actor has been sharing frequent updates on social media dropping hints about his upcoming international project, he recently posted a picture of himself after he landed in Manhattan, a day ago. All his fans were delighted to see his cool picture and showered love on his post by dropping heart emojis in the comments.

Anupam Kher’s cool avatar

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning piece of photo in which, he can be seen standing and wearing a cool t-shirt along with a pair of pants and sports shoes. While smiling towards the camera, the actor was seen leaning on the wall behind him as he posed for the camera snazzily.

In the caption, he wrote, “It is cool to be calm!!” and added a smiley next to it. Many of his fans loved his picture and dropped in cute comments for the actor. Some of them complimented him by stating how handsome he looked in his latest photo, while many others added heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how amazed they were to see his monochrome photo. Some others took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and stated how much they agreed to what he wrote in his caption.





Anupam Kher recently made a delightful announcement in a cool way while flying on an aeroplane. He added a video clip of his plane travelling above the Atlantic Ocean at 36000 feet. He then revealed how he was all set for his 519th film and added, “God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders.” Further, he shared a note of gratitude to the Indian Film Industry and the filmmakers around the world for being so kind and generous to him and expressed his feelings on how he felt ‘special.’ In the end, he stated that he will unveil other details about his 519th project soon.

