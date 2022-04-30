Anupam Kher Shares Pics From College Mate & 'Khichdi' Actor Anang Desai’s Son’s Wedding

Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his most recently released film The Kashmir Files, which was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The Bollywood star often takes to his social media account and shares glimpses from his life online with his fans and followers. The actor headed to Instagram on Saturday and shared a few pictures from his classmate, and popular actor Anang Desai's son's wedding.

Anupam Kher at Anang Desai's son's wedding

Anang Desai is most popularly known for his work in Khichdi, Rustom, Take it Easy, etc and recently celebrated his son's wedding. Anupam Kher attended the royal celebration and posed alongside his friend and the newly married couple. In the caption of the post, the Bollywood actor took a trip down memory lane and mentioned that apart from being classmates, he and Anang Desai were also roommates for three years. He then went on to bless the newlyweds as he sent them his love and hoped they live 'happily ever after'. Anupam Kher was seen in his traditional best, as he donned a cream kurta, and paired it with a contrasting navy blue jacket. Anang Desai, on the other hand, opted for a gold ethnic look as he posed alongside his son and his wife. His caption read-

"Anang and I were not only class fellows but also roommates for three years at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama in Delhi. To attend his and Chitra’s son #Nachikate’s wedding to #Priya was pure joy. May they live happily ever after. Love and blessings always to the newlyweds!"

Have a look at the pictures from the wedding here

Anupam Kher's films

The popular actor was last seen in The Kashmir Files, which was not only hailed by the audience but also made a mark at the box office. Apart from Kher, the film also starrer Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and others in integral roles. Kher recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Uunchai, which will be helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film will see the actor take on a lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and others, and fans can't wait to see what the talented actors bring to the screen.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher