Anupam Kher Shares Picture Of His Forehead Wrinkles, Quips 'Today’s Headlines'

Anupam Kher is known to share funny content on his social media. He recently took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his forehead filled with wrinkles and wrote a funny caption. Making a joke out of his wrinkles, he wrote, "Today’s Headlines! :)" under the post. The comment section is filled with his fans leaving laughing emoticons. Check it out.

Anupam Kher shares hilarious post

(Image Courtesy: Anupam Kher's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared a reel where his mother Dhulari is wearing a full face mask. The whole family can be seen giggling at her as she walks with the mask on. In between, the actor asks her identity and says "Aap kaun ho? (Who are you?)". To which, his mother replies that she is their mother and says "Maa hun tumhari" leaving everyone laughing. Later, she removes the mask to show her face and smiles with everyone. In the caption, the actor wrote "Guess who tried to scare us? #DulariRocks". The video has over a million views. Check it out.

The actor is also seen sharing his thoughts on Instagram. Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a message on how people should have three gates in their mind before speaking. He wrote that before speaking they should pass these three gates. The first gate is if what they're speaking is true. The second is if it is necessary to be spoken about. The third gate is if it is kind enough to say that. In the post, he added his picture and wrote few lines on it. Check it out.

Anupam Kher on the work front

The actor was last seen on screen with the movie The Accidental Prime Minister where he played the role of former PM Manmohan Singh. He is currently working on another film titled The Kashmir Files which is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and also stars Mithun Chakraborty. Apart from movies, Anupam Kher is currently busy publishing his books. Earlier, in 2020, the actor went on to publish a book about his experience of staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis. The book is titled Your Best Day Is Today!

Promo Image Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

