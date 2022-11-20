Anupam Kher Shares Sneak Peek Into Jackie Shroff-Poonam Dhillon’s ‘Class Of 80' Bash: See

Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon threw a reunion bash for the 80s stars in Mumbai, on November 12. The party was attended by many dignitaries of Indian cinema, including Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Chiranjeevi, and more. While it has been more than a week since the party, Anupam Kher recently reminisced about it and shared some photos and videos from the bash on his official IG.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently dropped glimpses of the 'Class of 80s' bash organised by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon. In the video, Anupam Kher was seen posing with many of his colleagues including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tina Ambani, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, among others. The montage also saw many actors hitting the dance floor to showcase their moves. Kher added the song Ham Bane Tum Bane to dedicate to his peers.

Sharing the clip, the 67-year-old penned how he had fun at the reunion of actors of the 1980s in Mumbai. He wrote, "'We age not by years, but by our stories!' It was the most amazing, and joyous experience to meet class actors and actresses of 80’s at a reunion in Mumbai a week back."

The Uunchai star added, "Unbelievably explosive talent under one roof! Wah! Maza aa gaya! Spot your favourite in this priceless video!"

Bollywood fans were seemingly delighted to watch these veterans come together. A fan wrote, "They are all class apart, difficult to say who is the best," while another penned, "This video and class should go on."

More about the annual 80s reunion

Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh, Baghyaraj, Bhanuchandar, Shakti Kapoor Madhoo Shah, and more were also present at the party. For the unversed, these Bollywood actors get together every year. The party marked the 11th annual celebration as the 10th annual 80s actors meet happened in 2019, hosted by Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the event for 2 years.

