The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and frequently shares interesting things on his official handle while leaving fans intrigued or sometimes inspired. The actor recently left his fans in awe when he shared an inspiring story of a modern-day Shravan Kumar and expressed his wish of sponsoring him. He even urged his fans to send details of the man’s whereabouts.

Anupam Kher tells fans the story of modern-day Shravan Kumar

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of a man named Kailash Giri Brahmachari and mentioned that he was popularly known as modern-day Shravan Kumar. Adding to it, he stated that the man has been carrying his 80-year-old blind mother on his shoulders for the past 20 years to visit different shrives across India to fulfil his mother’s wishes.

In the caption, he mentioned how the description in the pictures was unbelievably humbling and amazingly inspirational. Stating further, he added how a son even in today’s time could do something like this for a mother and later urged his fans to share details about the man’s whereabouts so that his foundation could sponsor all his journeys with his mother to any pilgrimage in the country for the rest of his life.

The caption read, “The description in the pic is unbelievably humbling and amazingly inspirational! I believe it. A son even in today’s time can do something like this for his mother. So If anybody can find the whereabouts of this man please let us know. The @anupamkherfoundation will be honoured to sponsor all his journeys with his mother to any pilgrimage in the country for the rest of his life. #MondayMotivation #Mother #Son #AnupamKherFoundation” (sic)

Anupam Kher recently announced his 526th film, Kaagaz 2 and will be seen joining hands with his dear friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The movie will also star Pankaj Tripathi and will focus on a common man, who was mistakenly declared dead by the government. The film will be the remake of the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam, which was released in 2013 and will be the sequel to the 2021 film Kaagaz.

Image: PTI