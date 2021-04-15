Anupam Kher Shares The "ultimate Reason" To Wear Masks; Fans Find His Post 'shandar'

Anupam Kher recently shared an important message with his fans, but with a funny twist. The post left all his fans laughing and appreciative of his efforts in creating awareness. Through his social media handle, he hilariously depicted why one must wear a mask and provided the "ultimate reason" behind it.

Anupam Kher’s ultimate reason to wear a mask

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this joke with all his fans in which he depicted a conversation between Yama, the God of Death, and Chitragupta. In the conversation, Yama asked Chitragupta about his visit to Earth and even asked him about what happened there. Chitragupta then replied that when he went to Earth, he saw people wearing masks and as he could not recognize any of them, he only brought those who weren’t wearing any mask.

In the caption, he stated that one must wear a mask and added that he shared the ultimate reason behind it. He then added a skull emoji next to it. Many of the fans took to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post and added how he shared an amazing example for people to understand why they should wear a mask while some others stated that it was a ‘shandar’ way. Many of the fans also dropped in laughing emojis in the comments to depict that they loved his hilarious joke while many others stated how it was a deep thought. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and see how the fans reacted differently to his post.

Anupam Kher recently dropped in this video clip of his mother wishing all his fans and followers on the occasion of Navreh. Anupam Kher’s mother can be seen in a fun mood while wishing everyone with the actor capturing her video and talking to her. In the caption, he stated that his mom was happy to wish everyone in Kashmiri and added that she was longing to go to her home in Shimla as she hasn’t stepped out of the house except for the time when she went to the hospital. He further stated how she had always been an outdoor person but still, she was an epitome of patience just like other mothers. In the end, he stated how mothers were the best.

Image Source- Anupam Kher's Instagram

