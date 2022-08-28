Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Pic Of Himself From His Father’s 'treasure Trunk'; See

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen photo from his younger days. In the picture, Kher is seen donning formal attire. See.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's social media timeline is filled with interesting posts. The actor never shies away from giving fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life. From sharing throwback wedding pictures with Kirron Kher to treating fans with some unseen pictures of his parents, Kher's social media handle is a storehouse of some of the fond memories of his family. Yet again, The Kashmir Files actor took a trip down memory lane and shared an old picture from his 'father’s treasure trunk.' 

Anupam Kher shares a throwback picture of himself

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen photo from his younger days. In the picture, Kher is seen donning formal attire including a white shirt, striped tie and a black blazer. Sharing the photo, Kher wrote in the caption, "इतनी चाहत तो करोड़ों रुपया पाने की भी नहीं होती…जितनी बचपन की तस्वीर देखकर बचपन में जाने की होती है (The desire of getting crores of rupees is not that much as seeing a childhood picture makes you feel like wanting to go back to childhood) Pic dug out from my father’s treasure trunk! #Memories #Innocence #Bittu #PushkarNath #OldPictures"

Anupam Kher shares an adorable post-wedding picture of his parents

On August 27, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of his parents. The photo featured Kher's father Pushkarnath Kher sitting on a chair while holding a book, his wife Dulari on the other hand, stands beside him. The picture was accompanied by Hemant Kumar's song 'Jane Woh Kaise Log The' playing in the backdrop, with the Karthikeya 2 actor revealing his father's love for the track. 

In the caption, Kher wrote, "Pushkar aur Dulari ki shadi ke baad ki tasvir. Pitaji ke purane trunk se mili. Ek peg lagane ke baad pitaji aksar ye gana gungunate they (Father Pushkar and mother Dulari's picture after they got married, found it in my father's old trunk. He used to sing this song after having a peg). #Parents #Memories #Dulari #Pushkar #Shimla ##1957. "

