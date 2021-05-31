Anupam Kher Shares Video Of A Little Girl Playing Drums; Calls Her 'brilliance'

Actor Anupam Kher was recently impressed by a little girl playing the drums and shared the video on his Instagram. He called the little girl 'Brilliance' and expressed his views about children and their capabilities. Check it out.

Anupam Kher shares a video of a little girl playing the drums

Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, "Her other name is Brilliance", while describing the talent of the girl. He further expressed his views about children and wrote, "Only children believe they are capable of everything! 👏👏😍 #Amazing".

Several fans and friends of the actor reacted to the video he shared. While Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Omg!! This is mind boggling 😅😇🧿", Neena Gupta said, "Uff". Fans and followers of the actor praised the girl and showered red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Anupam Kher distributes groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Anupam Kher was seen distributing groceries to the needy amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor took to his Instagram to share a series of videos in which he was distributing groceries. He expressed his gratitude for helping the needy through his caption. It read, "It was my privilege and a humbling experience to be part of the #Ration distribution drive organised by #AjayKaul Ji". He later shed light on the humanitarian efforts that are needed in the current situation and wrote, "In these tough times these humanitarian efforts make a major difference in people’s lives! 🙏🌺".

Anupam Kher's family time

Anupam Kher often shares photos and videos while spending time with his family. Anupam Kher's Instagram is filled with glimpses from his daily life and videos of his family. He recently shared a photo with his family via Instagram. The Saaransh actor posed with his mother and brother, Raju Kher, in the recent picture. The caption of the photo read, "A family doesn’t have to be perfect; it just needs to be united! :)".

