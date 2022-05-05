Anupam Kher often takes to his social media account to share glimpses from his life and recently posted a video in which he was seen interacting with a 'sweet family' on the streets of Mumbai. He wished them on the occasion of Eid and sent them his love and prayers. The popular Bollywood actor was last seen in the hit film The Kashmir Files, which was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Anupam Kher interacts with family on streets of Mumbai

Anupam Kher took to his social media account as he shared a glimpse of an 'impromptu chat' he had with a family in Mumbai. They seemed to have stopped at a signal or were stuck in traffic, and the actor rolled down the window of his car and interacted with them. The family of four, including two young children, were ecstatic to have met the popular Bollywood star and also clicked a selfie with him. Kher asked them about their plan for the day and where they reside as he also spoke about the couple's children. He also asked them for permission to post the video online and hoped for their happiness. The family also wished him Eid Mubarak and he sent them blessings on the special day. Kher mentioned he loved interacting with them as he captioned the video, "Beautiful Encounter on the streets of Mumbai: It was so wonderful to have a brief impromptu chat with this sweet family. May Almighty keep them happy always."

Anupam Kher's films

After the success of The Kashmir Files, Kher has several films in the pipeline and fans can't wait to see them on the big screen again. He will soon be seen in Uunchai, in which he will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and others. The film will be helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and the team recently wrapped up filming. Apart from this, he will also be seen joining hands with Vidyut Jammwal for an espionage thriller tentatively titled IB 71. Kher broke the news to his fans and followers as he called the film a 'very important and intriguing' one in our times, and they are eager to know more about it. The film is also a special one for the actor as it will mark his 523rd movie.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher