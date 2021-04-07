Anupam Kher Shares Video Of 'best Musical Band Ever', Says 'I Nominate Them For Grammy'

Actor and author Anupam Kher, who is currently shooting for his next project Moh Maaya in Bhopal, recently took to Instagram and shared a quirky post while expressing his fondness for a musical band. The actor who is quite active on social media shared a video showing three boys singing in gibberish while enacting to play instruments with a stick.

Anupam Kher's hilarious take on village boy band

The video showed three village boys, singing while enacting to play guitar with their hands. The actor who was in awe of their mesmerising performance shared his desires to take the trio on a world tour. Trying to figure out what the little ones were singing, the 66-year-old assumed that they might be 'singing about hope and always a possibility of good times.' Further, he thought that the 'lyrics are about the rough patch the world is going through right now.' At last, he concluded the post and jokingly nominated them for the Grammy's and declared them as the winners.

"The BEST musical band ever!! I want to take them on a #WorldTour. I am sure these children are singing in gibberish about HOPE and always a possibility of good times. I think the lyrics are also about the rough patch the world is going through right now. But we will be FINE soon. Enjoy the best song ever! I nominate them for @gmmgrammy award and declare them as winners too! Don’t you agree?" he captioned the funny post.

The actor is spending a great time basking in the beauty of village life while shooting in the Imaliya Gondi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He recently shared a series of videos while showing the serene beauty of the place. From documenting the thatched roof houses to recording the lifestyle of the people in the village, the actor gave glimpses of his time in the village.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the short film Happy Birthday opposite Ahana Kumra. He treated fans with the first look poster of his upcoming film that is directed by Prasad Kadam. The poster featured a decked-up Anupam in a black suit and hat, with a white bow tie while carrying a pink frilly dress. Whereas, Aahana stood behind him with an intense fierce look. Apart from Happy Birthday, the actor will also be seen in The Last Show that is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.



(Image credit: Instagram)